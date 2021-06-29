Airlock Digital signs major health & wellness group as ransomware and cyber attacks lead consumer enterprises to adopt Essential Eight

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Australian cybersecurity pioneer Airlock Digital announced that consumer enterprises, including a major Asia Pacific health & wellness group, are adopting the Airlock allowlisting solution as a key part of the Essential Eight cyber mitigation strategies to protect against ransomware and other cyber attacks.

Airlock implements Application Control – the first of the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) Essential Eight strategies to mitigate cyber security incidents – to prevent execution of unapproved and/or malicious programs like ransomware.

The Essential Eight – which the Australian government is mandating for all non-corporate Commonwealth entities in addition to the already mandatory Top Four – has become the de facto Australian cyber security standard to protect against increasing ransomware and other cyber attacks. Many other cyber security frameworks, including the U.S. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), also recommend Application Control.

The ACSC recommends that all Australian organisations implement the Essential Eight mitigation strategies as a baseline to make it much harder for adversaries to compromise systems. This can be more cost-effective in terms of time, money and effort, it says, than having to respond to a large-scale cyber security incident.

With the rise of ransomware, consumer enterprises and their customers now face similar cyber threats to government agencies, banks and critical infrastructure, according to Airlock Digital Co-Founder, David Cottingham, and are implementing pro-active measures like Application Control.

Fitness & Lifestyle Group (FLG) is one major consumer enterprise implementing Airlock as a key part of the Essential Eight. FLG is Asia Pacific’s leading health & wellness group, with over 500 gym locations across Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia, and a range of on-demand digital health and fitness programmes.