Airbus provides secure and encrypted communication technology to Mongolian government

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Airbus has come together with a local partner Vertexmon to provide a complete Tetra digital radio communication solution to the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

The Tetra system will replace the current analogue system and is designed to cover and ensure the security of governmental operations in the capital city. It comprises of a core switch, base station, dispatchers, radio handsets and secure programs. The implementation of the network will start at the end of 2020.

“We are honoured to gain a new customer and pilot such a project in Mongolia” says Marko Tiesmaki, Head of the Asia-Pacific region for Secure Land Communications at Airbus. “In the flourishing Asia-Pacific region more and more companies and institutions are turning to us for our secure communications solutions, as they have proven to be the most resilient” he continues.

Airbus’ local partner, Vertexmon, provides technical consulting and infrastructure-related solutions. For this project, the company acts as an intermediary between Airbus and the Mongolian government.