Airbus provides Tactilon Agnet and secure communication services to Indian telecom operator BSNL

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Airbus, in association with its value-added reseller; Arubaito India Private Limited, has been selected to supply its Tactilon Agnet 500 communication and collaboration platform to the Indian market through the Indian mobile network operator BSNL.

Tailored to business and mission-critical organisations, Airbus’ Tactilon Agnet 500 is a flexible and scalable group collaboration solution which allows efficient team communication through push-to-talk, video calls, information sharing in groups, real-time location tracking, end-to-end encryption, and emergency alerts.

In the context of this contract, BSNL will offer Airbus’s Tactilon Agnet 500 platform for use on mobile broadband networks. This will allow sectors such as defence, police & other law enforcement agencies, transport, healthcare, power utility, airports, ports, mining, oil & gas, disaster management, and other businesses to benefit from secure voice, text, and data communications solutions, from peer to peer, or in a group, while using BSNL’s public operator telecom network.

Secure, reliable and resilient communications between employees and team members will now be made available to users through Tactilon Agnet 500, without any heavy investments in a dedicated secure network.

“This contract is the first of its kind in India. It is fully part of our strategy to approach mobile network operators such as BSNL to offer our state-of-the-art technology to businesses who may not need to invest in a secure Tetra network and the related infrastructure” explained Selim Bouri, Head of Middle-East North Africa and Asia Pacific regions for Secure Land Communications at Airbus.

“Thanks to this step forward, companies can have access to secure and reliable group communications and the operational efficiency, situational awareness and other benefits our technology can bring” Bouri added.

In this partnership, a contract has been signed between Airbus’ value-added reseller in the country, Arubaito, and BSNL.