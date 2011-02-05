Airbus deploys mission-critical communication solutions to help secure Hajj pilgrimage

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

The company rolled out its Tactilon Agnet 800 collaboration platform and Tetra technology for use of public safety and security forces on the field and in the control rooms. Through the communication solutions’ secure and reliable features, the teams were able to coordinate faster and more efficiently wherever they were deployed.

Like the previous Hajj seasons, better collaboration among security officials was key to safeguarding the safety and well-being of the tens of thousands of people who performed Hajj this year.

Airbus’ Tactilon Agnet allows users to leverage the solutions to talk, exchange multimedia messages, and record and share videos at the touch of a button with other members of their group regardless of whether the different devices used are smartphones or Tetra radios. Furthermore, the platform enables secure and reliable group communication, and one-to-one calls through voice, video as well as picture and text messaging which improves teamwork and collaboration between team members.

Public and security authorities can also benefit from Tactilon Agnet’s Tetra and broadband features such as emergency calls and real-time location tracking. Dispatchers, on the other hand, are equipped to monitor and command Tactilon Agnet and Tetra users through a computer-aided dispatch system integrated into the control room. This ensures higher access to the team and a faster response time during emergencies.

“During unique events such as the Hajj pilgrimage, sturdy and reliable communication among the public authorities assigned to various areas in, and around Mecca is essential. Without such crucial collaboration, it would be difficult for them to safeguard both a large number of visitors, and the historical venue and premises. This year’s Hajj took place amid the still raging pandemic, therefore it was vital more than ever to equip public safety and emergency forces with flexible and reliable solutions for them to share information quickly,” explained Selim Bouri, Vice-President and Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Secure Land Communications at Airbus

“Airbus technology helps guarantee the security and resilience needed for the teams to carry out their mission when, and where they are needed the most. We are proud to once again participate in safeguarding such a holy event,” Bouri added.

Airbus has been a trusted secure communications solution provider for Hajj pilgramage since 2017.