Air Partner company Redline secures six new business wins

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Redline, an Air Partner company and a provider of global security solutions, has recently secured six business wins with both UK and international customers, totalling in excess of £1 million in revenues. Customers include international airports, public transport operators, regulatory bodies and government support agencies.

In a demonstration of continued customer trust in Redline’s services, four of these six contracts were renewals or extensions. This includes a three-year contract renewal by Edinburgh Airport for Redline’s x-ray threat image recognition training (TIRT) system. Included in the new work is a two-year contract with Teesside International Airport for a digital Security Management System (SeMS).

Redline is seeing increased demand for its security solutions as airports start to scale up operations, including for its user-friendly and technically advanced TIRT system, which has been designed to finetune x-ray image screeners’ ability to detect even the smallest components of viable threats. Meanwhile, its proprietary SeMS, which allows managers to effectively assess and manage risk in an ever-changing threat environment, is also gaining good traction with customers.

In order to assist businesses across the aviation industry as they plan for the return of international travel, Air Partner has also recently launched its newly branded National Safety & Security Academy (NSSA) in Doncaster, which was previously the National Security Training Centre (NSTC). The NSSA’s new name reflects the fact that the academy now also provides Baines Simmons safety training in addition to Redline’s security courses.

Commenting on Redline’s appointment, Phil Forster, Managing Director at Teesside International Airport, said: "The airport is on an exciting journey of transformation and growth, with Redline playing a key part in our future success. Digital SeMS is a welcome enhancement that will help us to manage and improve our security performance."

Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner, added: "We are very pleased to see a strong rebound in demand for Redline’s services in anticipation of lockdown measures and travel restrictions lifting. It is testament to our first-class product offering and customer service that both new and existing customers, from international airports to government departments, continue to place their trust in us. We are very confident about Redline’s prospects and we expect to see the true value of this division come through in the current financial year. We look forward to welcoming customers old and new to our newly re-branded National Safety & Security Academy, where we now offer safety and security training from Baines Simmons and Redline under one roof."