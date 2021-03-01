Air IT achieve international cyber security certification from CREST

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Air IT has joined a select group of security providers certified by CREST, a not-for-profit certification body that represents and supports the technical information security industry whilst offering buyers a list of security providers they can trust.

The accreditation is awarded to organisations that can demonstrate their proficiency for penetration testing. Also known as pen testing, this specialist security protocol is carried out by qualified experts who ethically simulate the latest hacking techniques used by cybercriminals in the real world, testing businesses’ cyber defences and uncovering any weaknesses that could be exploited. Penetration testing is an essential tool for proactively analysing and improving IT security systems, and is a legal requirement for many businesses.

The East Midlands-based Managed Service Provider has been delivering managed IT services since 2005, launching its specialist security division in 2017. Headed up by CTO Lee Johnson, the team help protect SMEs from cybercrime with a range of leading-edge managed security services – including penetration testing, user awareness training, next-generation threat detection and incident response – via their in-house Security Operations Centre (SOC). During an exciting period of growth for the business, Air IT has recently expanded through acquisition, enabling them to better serve clients across the UK.

CREST is a not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognised accreditations for organisations, providing technical security services and professional level certifications for individuals providing vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence and security operations centre (SOC) services.

CREST Member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST-certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast-changing technical security environments, the certification process is repeated every three years.