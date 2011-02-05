Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Advancis receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Advancis Software & Services GmbH announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). WinGuard from Advancis interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system. The integration allows the LenelS2 OnGuard access control system to be managed directly from WinGuard equipped control rooms.

WinGuard from Advancis is an open PSIM platform that unifies control of disparate security, building management and communication systems via one single user interface. This includes video surveillance, fire alarm, access control, intrusion detection, perimeter protection, building automation, communication systems and much more.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 