Advancis receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program
March 2022 by Marc Jacob
Advancis Software & Services GmbH announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). WinGuard from Advancis interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system. The integration allows the LenelS2 OnGuard access control system to be managed directly from WinGuard equipped control rooms.
WinGuard from Advancis is an open PSIM platform that unifies control of disparate security, building management and communication systems via one single user interface. This includes video surveillance, fire alarm, access control, intrusion detection, perimeter protection, building automation, communication systems and much more.
