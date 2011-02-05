Advancis receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Advancis Software & Services GmbH announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). WinGuard from Advancis interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system. The integration allows the LenelS2 OnGuard access control system to be managed directly from WinGuard equipped control rooms.