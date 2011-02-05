Advanced Persistent Threat protection market to grow 2x by 2024 to $10.6 billion

May 2020 by Atlas VPN

According to Atlas VPN investigation, Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) protection market is projected to grow more than two times by 2024 to $10.6 billion. This is mainly due to the ever-increasing amount of internet users as well as the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which creates more potential targets for hackers.

Historical data shows that businesses lose, on average, $288,000 in damages from a single successful APT attack. Moreover, since hackers tend to steal intellectual property, an APT attack can completely cripple a business. To protect themselves, companies hire cybersecurity firms. Hence, the APT protection market has been steadily growing since 2015. From 2015 to 2019, the market grew by around 23% annually.

This cybersecurity market is estimated to grow from $4.39 billion in 2019 to $10.6 billion in 2024.

Rachel Welsh, COO of Atlas VPN, explains why this market is seeing steady growth over the past five years:

“An APT can be considered as one of the most threatening security concerns as the number of IoT devices and internet users continues to increase. APT is one of the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. Without extensive cybersecurity measures, hackers can remain undetected in a companies computer network for months.” Targets will double over the next decade

The number of IoT devices connected to the internet reached 22 billion worldwide at the end of 2018. Estimations show that by 2025, there will be 38.6 connected devices globally.

The number is projected to reach 50 billion by 2030. Media devices, connected vehicles, and wearable devices will be the segments seeing the most growth in the IoT market.