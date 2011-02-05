Advanced MedioMatrix a certified and eco-responsible data center

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Advanced MedioMatrix has obtained two new certifications: ISO 50001 and 14001, attesting to the eco-responsible approach of the first Moselle-based data center. These two latest certifications are in addition to those already acquired in recent months, guaranteeing Advanced MedioMatrix the highest level of service.

OUR CERTIFICATIONS

TIER III Facility, issued by the Uptime Institute, a worldwide reference for data center qualification. Advanced MedioMatrix is the third TIER III Facility certified data center in France. This certification confirms the quality of the building’s energy infrastructure and its resilience, guaranteeing its customers eco-performance and 99.982% availability.

ISO 50001 | Consuming 100% renewable energy, Advanced MedioMatrix has implemented an efficient energy management system, reducing its energy consumption and its environmental impact as evidenced by a PUE of less than 1.3*.

ISO 14001 | This standard complements the previous one. Advanced MedioMatrix is committed to implementing a production, management and operating system that takes into account environmental impacts. The photovoltaic production, the recycling of rainwater and the heat released by the servers are, among other things, devices implemented within the datacenter.

* PUE: Power Usage Effectiveness: the ratio between the total energy consumed by the entire data center and the energy consumed by the IT systems alone.

PROTECTING YOUR DATA IS OUR PRIORITY

By opening the first datacenter in Moselle, Advanced MedioMatrix is positioning itself as a local hosting provider, participating in the region’s digital ecosystem. The datacenter is strategically located in the Mercy business park, in Peltre near Metz, France’s number one village where life is good**.

At the heart of Europe’s high-speed network, Advanced MedioMatrix is designed to meet the data storage needs of companies and local authorities, which will be able to install their IT equipment there in complete security. ** According to a ranking published by the Journal du Dimanche (JDD) in April 2021.

Fabrice Couprie, President - Founder Advanced MedioMatrix explain: "From the very beginning of the Advanced MedioMatrix site’s design, I wanted to structure the datacenter around ISO 14001 and 50001 standards. These standards, integrated into the management system, allow us to meet the demanding energy criteria and to improve our energy consumption in order to achieve a PUE of less than 1.3.

In line with the ecological values of our shareholders, the environmental approach and footprint have been taken into account right from the construction phase through a complete analysis of the building’s life cycle and an eco-designed architecture.

Finally, the use of renewable energy (305 photovoltaic panels on the building’s roof, rainwater recovery, etc.) as well as our 100% green energy partnership with UEM prove our commitment to the environmental cause on a daily basis."

Robert Bouchard - President of APL Datacenter ; 1st consulting and engineering firm specialized in the design and construction of data centers in France

"We are very honored to have accompanied Advanced MedioMatrix on their entire data center project, from the design phase to the implementation phase and then to the start of operations.

APL advised Advanced MedioMatrix in the certification of their datacenter according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50001, ISO 27001 and HDS standards. These international standards have become essential for data center operators and are the guarantee of a continuous improvement approach and transparency towards stakeholders.

This reality is definitely part of our Organic Design mission for data centers in symbiosis with their environment."