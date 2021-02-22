AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to Empower Digital India

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Adani Enterprises announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture. The JV will develop and operate data centers throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities. To address the rapidly growing need for high- quality and reliable IT infrastructure both organizations are committed to investing significant capital into the joint venture over the next decade to build out India’s leading green data center platform.

In addition to full scale data centers, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centers strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full scale data center campuses. Importantly, this pan-Indian platform of hyperscale and hyperlocal data centers will largely be powered by renewable energy.

As a trusted provider of data center solutions to some of the largest and most demanding service providers in the world, EdgeConneX brings extensive data center expertise and industry-leading technology solutions to the venture.

The partnership will leverage Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power and real estate development, as well as its experience in building and managing large infrastructure projects throughout India.

The AdaniConneX JV will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centers in India, starting with the Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets. Development and construction at these sites have already begun.