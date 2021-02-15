AdaCore Broadens its Cybersecurity Capabilities with the Acquisition of Componolit GmbH

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

AdaCore, a trusted provider of software development and verification tools, announces the acquisition of Componolit GmbH, effective as of February 1st, 2021.

The acquisition of Componolit will provide AdaCore with a further foothold to expand its growing market share in Germany where the requirement for high-assurance software is increasing rapidly. New engineering staff will bring extensive, complementary expertise and experience in cybersecurity and formal methods.

Componolit GmbH, founded in 2017, and based in Dresden, Germany, provides software components and formal verification tools for trusted systems to high security, mobile security, and industrial IoT customers. The company’s flagship technology, RecordFlux, is a powerful tool used to formally describe, test, and implement binary communication protocols. Componolit technology will also bring new capabilities to AdaCore’s suite of automated testing and static analysis tools.