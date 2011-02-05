Acunetix Partners with Prianto Global on Distribution Contract
May 2020 by Marc Jacob
Acunetix announced today that it has partnered with Prianto Global. Resellers will have the opportunity to sign up with Prianto as an Acunetix reseller, providing them with the opportunity to enjoy the same level of development, sales, marketing, and technical support as Prianto.
Prianto Global is a trusted partner for resellers, systems integrators and Managed Service Providers in Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Kosovo, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and French-speaking countries in Africa.
Tweeter