Action1 RMM Delivers the Real-Time Visibility and Security Risk Mitigation Required to Support Today’s Hybrid Workforce

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud RMM, today released the new version of its modern RMM platform. The new features give MSPs and IT departments real-time visibility and control over corporate endpoints and empower companies to support hybrid workforce securely and efficiently.

New features:
• Real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. Users can create new reports or customize existing to achieve real-time intelligence about vulnerabilities, IT assets, and missing security updates for both OS and 3rd party apps.
• Secure and data-breach-proof RMM. Action1 RMM now supports multifactor authentication (MFA) via Microsoft Authenticator, Authy, Google Authenticator, Duo, and other apps.
• Remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. IT pros can instantly see the logged-on user and configure whether to prompt users to accept remote desktop connections, reducing the risk of improper sharing of sensitive data.
• Easier integrations and secure API access. Support for industry-standard OAuth 2.0 protocol in Action1’s RESTful API ensures that customers can safely integrate Action1 RMM with other software.
• Streamlined patching and deployment of proprietary and third-party applications. Detailed instructions during software package authoring, and support for multi-file application packages.

The new version of Action1 RMM is available now. It is free for up to 50 endpoints.




