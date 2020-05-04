Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: a “Vaccine” Option for Cyber Threats

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Acronis, announced the global launch of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, the first and unique cyber protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation anti-malware, anti-virus, cybersecurity and management tools all in one single console. It delivers AI-powered integration of data protection and cybersecurity, and empowers users to address modern cyber threats. This the result of an effort from Acronis R&D centers (Schaffhausen, Sofia and Singapore): 500 developers and analysts.

Backup is Dead And we Cannot Survive Without Computers Anymore

Over the past decades, technology has developed and progressed at an incredible pace. What was impossible just ten years ago is now commonplace. Cyber Protect Cloud allows organisations to share highly sensitive data, and to protect conference call applications; a critical resource for most organisations worldwide these days. Technology, traditionally an enabler of industry competition and growth, is now key in the fight against the pandemic. It is also critical for organisations, in particular health systems, to secure their technology applications to minimize the risk posed by cyber threats such as ransomware and the associated human, data and financial losses.

How is Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud helpful against cyber threats?

It is a demonstration of the power of integration. It features one unified licensing model, one agent and backend, one management console, one user interface, and a high level of integration among services – sharing data and automating actions to greatly improve the security for endpoint and edge devices.

• For MSPs: the tool eliminates complexity and enables them to efficiently make security a focal point of their portfolios, and meet their clients’ expectations. It brings vendor consolidation and frees up time to focus on other business operations

• For enterprises and individuals: it allows them to monitor devices and automatically stop threats Features

• Protection of videoconferencing (examples: WebEx and Zoom)

o The system runs an automatic check, and notifies the user that the call is secured

• URL filtering / phishing protection

o The system notifies of the danger and stops the malicious site from accessing the device

• Remote Desktop connection

o IT administrators can access devices remotely via the web-based management console

• Patch Management

o Software patches can be applied remotely from the web based management console