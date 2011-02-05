Access Gov Co SPHERE Launches New Cyber Hygiene Solution

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

SPHERE announced the launch of SPHERE’s Cyber Hygiene Solution to help limit organizations’ overall attack surface. The company appointed Dr. Joseph Llano as their Vice President of Service Delivery who will lead the strategy around this latest solution.

SPHERE takes a unique approach to managing risk by focusing on the challenges that most large organizations face by combining software and service to provide an end-to-end access governance solution. Their Cyber Hygiene solution lowers an organization’s risk posture by focusing on Zero Trust and implementing a Least Privileged Access state for all end users and privileged entitlements. Through a combination of software, SPHEREboard, and a team of SPHERExperts providing world class thought leadership and industry knowledge, operational efficiencies are gained through automation allowing more breadth and depth for ongoing reporting and remediation needs. Having the necessary visibility and remediation workflows in place immediately reduces the risk of a breach and minimizes the cyber-attack surface of an organization’s IT environment. To complement the solution, SPHERE partners with their clients for ongoing management of their IT environments. This solution will identify and remediate excessive access issues to keep their most sensitive data safe and secure.

As cyber attacks are becoming more frequent and more challenging to prevent, customers can rely on SPHERE’s expertise to manage their access governance challenges as many organizations lack the manpower to manage the entitlement sprawl or access governance challenges in house. By automating the process, customers will find that it will replace time-consuming manual efforts - saving valuable time and money.

With over ten years of experience solving access governance challenges for customers, SPHERE continues to be the only solution to provide software and service in one solution.