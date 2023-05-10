Abacus Group announced the appointment of Stu Solomon as Non-Executive Director

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Abacus Group announced the appointment of Stu Solomon as Non-Executive Director. Solomon currently holds the role of President of Recorded Future, the world’s largest intelligence company with over 1,600 clients across more than 70 countries.

Solomon’s appointment reflects Abacus Group’s sharp focus on security as a core tenet of its business strategy, with the company set to drive 20% top-line growth in 2023 by extending its cybersecurity offering. Solomon will provide an independent voice to the board, blending practitioner-based expertise with years of experience in the vendor landscape to give strategic insights from a business and technology perspective.

Solomon’s appointment follows Abacus Group’s milestone acquisition in January of Gotham Security and its parent company, GoVanguard, two boutique cybersecurity consulting companies. Abacus Group’s expansion into the MSSP space meets the evolving regulatory and investor demands facing the alternative investment sector. To support this progression, Solomon will advise on new product development in the company’s extensive suite of industry-leading cybersecurity services and products built for investment managers.

Prior to his current role at Recorded Future, Solomon served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for the multi-billion-dollar Global Security VAR and Integration firm Optiv and has run multiple large MSSPs and global services businesses. Solomon also helped to build out Bank of America’s cybersecurity program as a Senior Vice President. His deep well of client knowledge and decades of experience growing business models at scale will help Abacus Group develop its holistic approach to cybersecurity by supporting the entire security program lifecycle, from technology components and appliances to policy and compliance practices.