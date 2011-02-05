Search
AXIS Perimeter Defender introduces AI-based functionality

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

A new release of the edge-based AXIS Perimeter Defender intrusion detection analytics now supports AI-based human and vehicle classifications for perimeter protection use cases. The new functionality, when combined with calibration, ensures minimal false alarms.

The AI-based functionality is relevant for the new AXIS Q1951-E/AXIS Q1952-E Thermal Cameras. It gives AXIS Q1951-E/Q1952-E camera users three different ways of implementing the analytics application – in standard calibration mode, AI mode without calibration, or combined calibration and AI mode for minimal false alarms. All other cameras compatible with AXIS Perimeter Defender will have access to only the standard calibration mode.




