AXIS People Counter offers actionable insights that go beyond counting people

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces the release of an updated version of AXIS People Counter. This application now offers a consolidated product with additional functionalities included as features.

AXIS People Counter runs embedded in compatible indoor Axis cameras and provides reliable counting of people in both directions simultaneously so visitor trends can be quickly analyzed, and peak visitor times identified. This updated application also offers the opportunity to estimate occupancy levels in real-time and provides instant access to data on the number of people present in the premises or in certain areas at specific times. This information can be used to understand occupancy trends and enable measures to be taken if occupancy levels exceed user-defined thresholds. Additionally, the updated application can detect and send a notification if more than one person enters within a set time interval, or if people move in the wrong direction.

Key features include:

• Optimize operational efficiency

• Gain actionable insights

• Analyze visitor trends

• Estimate occupancy levels

• Evaluate site performance This edge-based application can be remotely configured, managed, and monitored to provide direct access to statistics from all connected cameras. This means multiple sites can be reviewed and compared simultaneously—all from one central location.

AXIS People Counter will be offering these additional functionalities at no extra cost.