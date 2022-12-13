AXIS Forensic Search: Valuable metadata further accelerates forensic search in Genetec

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces the release of a new version of AXIS Forensic Search for Genetec® offering improved metadata including object attributes as well as object type. This seamless integration is available for free as a one-time installer. Designed to accelerate forensic investigations, it ensures an eﬃcient way to search for, recover, and share vast amounts of video evidence without any servers.

AXIS Forensic Search for Genetec version 2.0 offers a smarter way to search for, recover, and share video evidence. For instance, it’s now possible to efficiently pinpoint a specific vehicle based on its colour attributes. In addition to colour, the metadata attributes also describe object shapes for example license plates and human faces. Using metadata attributes about the shape of license plates makes it possible to detect vehicles without plates. Additionally, when connected to a public viewing monitor, it’s possible to detect human faces and highlight them within bounding boxes. This can be used to help optimise security resources in-store while letting would-be thieves believe they’re being monitored.

This serverless, edge-based solution provides metadata to be used as search criteria in Genetec™ Security Center. It helps VMS operators save significant time and costs when performing forensic search and reduces analysis time from hours to minutes.

Key features include:

Enables forensic search without servers

Metadata attributes describe colour and shape

Easily filter search results

Quickly and securely share video evidence

Available as a free download

With intelligence at the edge, AXIS Forensic Search for Genetec offers actionable insights and is available for a growing range of Axis deep learning cameras. To find out more, visit the Axis Product Selector.

AXIS Forensic Search for Genetec version 2.0 will be externally launched on 5 December 2022.