AXIS Companion compatible with whole Axis product portfolio

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications release functionality that will allow AXIS Companion video management software, together with AXIS S3008 Recorder, to run all Axis products with firmware 5,50 and later.

This means it is now easier than ever for customers running AXIS Companion to have a tailor made solution from out their needs, also for more demanding systems. This easy to use video management software, can be used for both single site as well as multi-site surveillance systems with up to 16 installed devices per site, and is easy to overview and use. And it is available anywhere in the world.

AXIS Companion allows for effortless control over the security system and all video, all the time. Real-time alert notifications keep the user aware of any suspicious activity and can be customized to suit any specific needs. AXIS Companion video management software is designed and validated to perfectly match Axis products and features. A tight integration of all network cameras, audio and door stations from Axis ensure the user to get the most out of the surveillance system. Axis solutions is easily adapted to any business, and seamlessly expand with any needs.

Key features include:

• Easy and intuitive surveillance

• Secure remote access to video

• Mobile app for freedom of use

• Alert notifications

• Flexible user management

AXIS Companion video management software is simple to set up. And even simpler to use. It gives effortless control from anywhere.