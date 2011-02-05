AVEVA Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2020 Best Practices Award for Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Excellence in the Asset Performance Management Market

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

AVEVA announced it had been recognized with this year’s Frost RadarTM Best Practices Award for growth, innovation, and leadership excellence in the asset performance management (APM) market.

The Frost Radar is a dynamic tracking tool that offers the frequent rating and positioning of companies that are leading the industry in growth and innovation. The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Best Practices Award is bestowed on companies that consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base.

AVEVA was recognized with the GIL award for its strong digital and innovative initiatives and features included in its APM 4.0 framework, including AVEVA Insight, a cloud offering that provides end users with actionable insights from anywhere, anytime, and any device. AVEVA’s APM 4.0 framework (connecting engineering, operations, and performance) enables customers to predict unplanned failures and balances four key value drivers, such as asset performance, safety and compliance, cost control, and resource management, to drive the greatest monetary and business value for customers.

AVEVA’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities (e.g., predictive and prescriptive maintenance) are cited as well, which have helped many customers increase equipment reliability and operational performance.