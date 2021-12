AVEVA Announces Appointment of Nayef Bou Chaaya as Vice-President Sales and Head of Middle East and Africa

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

AVEVA has announced the expansion of its Middle East executive leadership team with the appointment of Nayef Bou Chaaya as the company’s Vice President Sales and Head of Middle East and Africa. The new appointment strengthens AVEVA’s partner and customer relations at a time when the company is facilitating digital transformation for an increasing number of industrial businesses in the region and around the world.

Bou Chaaya is a seasoned executive management professional with three decades of software sales experience, focused on the oil & gas, energy, infrastructure and food & beverage sectors. He joins from Schneider Electric, where he led Process Automation Business Development in the Middle East, preceded by various senior sales and operations leadership positions within Schneider Electric and Invensys.

Raised in Lebanon, Bou Chaaya holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Lebanese American University and will be based in Dubai. AVEVA will leverage his deep expertise to lead the MEA organization and to help partners around the world to strengthen their operational and environmental sustainability.