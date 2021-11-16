AV-Comparatives reveals top-performing consumer antivirus products in latest Real-World Protection Test results from July-October 2021

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

The independent security software evaluation lab AV-Comparatives has released the results of its Real-World Protection Test carried out between July and October 2021.

The tests examine the performance of leading antivirus solutions in order to assess their capabilities in conditions experienced every day by users around the world.

Nine vendors achieved a three star Advanced+ rating: Avast, AVG, Bitdefender, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Total Defense and VIPRE.

“Malware poses an ever-greater threat, which means consumers need to have total confidence in the antivirus solutions that protect them against threats,” said AV-Comparatives co-founder Peter Stelzhammer.

“The AV-Comparatives tests are uniquely rigorous and painstaking, using more test cases per product than any other testing lab”.

“This means our tests are accurate and reliable, providing an unparalleled examination of each solution. Congratulations to the top performers.”

Each piece of malware used in the test was analysed on a clean computer without antivirus software to decide if it is a suitable candidate. Once the malware is assessed, its source URL is added to a test list.

The antivirus products used in the test are installed on individual fully patched Microsoft Windows 10 64-Bit computers, which are connected to the internet and updated each day as well as before every single test.

Current malicious websites found in the field are used during assessment to make the tests as close to real-world conditions as possible.

The Real-World Protection test is carried out as a collaboration between AV-Comparatives and the University of Innsbruck’s Faculty of Computer Science and Quality Engineering. It is partially funded by the Republic of Austria.