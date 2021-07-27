ATTO Technology Updates Xtend SAN iSCSI Initiator to Support Apple M1 Platforms

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

ATTO Technology, Inc. announced ATTO Xtend SAN iSCSI Initiator now supports the Apple® M1 system on a chip, making ATTO Xtend SAN the only way Apple M1 users can connect to iSCSI storage.

The support comes in the latest update to ATTO Xtend SAN iSCSI Initiator, the most popular iSCSI initiator for macOS®, which has been updated to version 6.

The simplicity of iSCSI makes it the ideal storage networking protocol for macOS users who are accustomed to the legendary ease-of-use of macOS, as even non-technical users can set up and manage a server with just a few mouse clicks.

Using ATTO Xtend SAN, any Mac®, including the latest and upcoming Apple M1 chip platforms, can easily connect to iSCSI storage area networks (SANs) over Ethernet-based networks. Collaborate in digital video/audio workflows, access SAN storage from a laptop and backup files remotely even with limited IT budgets and resources.

iSCSI allows small businesses and workgroups to take full advantage of a SAN environment without requiring a Fibre Channel infrastructure. Workflows are not bound by location, allowing enhanced data protection by copying data to multiple remote sites for archive and disaster recovery. Xtend SAN 6 enhances these capabilities with its multipathing feature, adding resiliency and reliability to network storage connections.

Xtend SAN has been rigorously tested with products from leading iSCSI manufacturers, ensuring a high degree of interoperability. With a wide range of iSCSI products compatible with macOS, ATTO is proud to be a premier provider of iSCSI solutions for macOS users.

While Xtend SAN version 6 works with any version of macOS, M1 support requires macOS 11.5.