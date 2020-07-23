ASUS Router Vulnerable to Fake Updates and XSS (CVE-2020-15498 & CVE-2020-15499)

July 2020 by Grace Meaney

Recently ASUS patched two issues I discovered in the RT-AC1900P router firmware update functionality. These vulnerabilities could allow for complete compromise of the router and all traffic that traverses it.

Finding 1: Update Accepts Forged Server Certificates (CVE-2020-15498)

The first vulnerability was about accepting untrusted (forged) certificates by the wget program used by the router to fetch the updates from ASUS servers. If you happen to have an ASUS RT-AC1900P using old firmware, you can login via SSH and grep through the filesystem for a string:

- no-check-certificate

This will yield some shell scripts that perform downloads from the ASUS update servers. A malicious attacker could exploit this lack of certificate checking to force the install of malicious files. While the attacker would have to be adjacent network wise to the vulnerable router to perform the man in the middle attack (MITM), a successful attack could result in a full compromise of the router allowing for complete access to all traffic going through it. The latest firmware does not use this wget option anymore, so the MITM attack is no longer possible.

Finding 2: XSS in Release Notes Dialog Window (CVE-2020-15499)

The second bug ASUS fixed was a cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Web Management interface related to firmware updates: the release notes page did not properly escape the contents of the page before rendering it to the user. This means that legitimate administrator could be attacked by malicious party using the first man in the middle finding and chaining it with arbitrary JavaScript code execution. Example of a fake release notes page for this attack:

<p>ASUS fixed this in the latest firmware so that the release notes page no longer renders arbitrary contents verbatim.</p></div> <br /> <ul class="connexe"> </ul> <br><a href="https://twitter.com/share" class="twitter-share-button" data-url="https://bit.ly/30Dlic9" data-via="GS_Mag" data-lang="en" data-hashtags="GSMag">Tweeter</a><script>!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],p=/^http:/.test(d.location)?'http':'https';if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=p+'://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document, 'script', 'twitter-wjs');</script> <fb:like href='http://www.globalsecuritymag.com/ASUS-Router-Vulnerable-to-Fake,20200723,101105.html' layout='button_count' action='like' show_faces='false' share='true'></fb:like> <br> </div><!--/articleBody--> <H2 class="align7"><img src="/squelettes/media/fl_r.gif"> <a href="Vigil-nce-NASM-NULL-pointer,20200723,101077.html" class="rouge">See previous articles</a></H2> </div><!--/colc1--></div><!--/colc0--> <!--col droite --> <div class="cold0"> <!--BOUCLE_evenement_sommaire (ARTICLES) {titre_mot=evenement_home}{doublons}{lang}--> <!-- Pubs 2020-07-23 16:32:30 IdR=17 IdA=101105 P=droite --> <!-- GSM Attacks Droite 01 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p class='PubGaucheDroite'><a href='https://www.globalsecuritymag.com/openx/www/delivery/ck.php?oaparams=2__bannerid=831__zoneid=373__cb=5fd051c06f__oadest=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsdays.fr' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.globalsecuritymag.com/openx/www/images/35e9c01029e6cdcaf7d6090bb8f51915.gif' width='120' height='600' alt='' title='' border='0' /></a><div id='beacon_5fd051c06f' style='position: absolute; left: 0px; top: 0px; visibility: hidden;'><img src='https://www.globalsecuritymag.com/openx/www/delivery/lg.php?bannerid=831&campaignid=1018&zoneid=373&cb=5fd051c06f' width='0' height='0' alt='' style='width: 0px; height: 0px;' /></div><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 02 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 03 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 04 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p class='PubGaucheDroite'><a href='https://www.globalsecuritymag.com/openx/www/delivery/ck.php?oaparams=2__bannerid=255__zoneid=376__cb=2061141cfe__oadest=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsdays.fr' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.globalsecuritymag.com/openx/www/images/c094d847d7aa2ff06fe7351587bd953c.gif' width='160' height='100' alt='' title='' border='0' /></a><div id='beacon_2061141cfe' style='position: absolute; left: 0px; top: 0px; visibility: hidden;'><img src='https://www.globalsecuritymag.com/openx/www/delivery/lg.php?bannerid=255&campaignid=430&zoneid=376&cb=2061141cfe' width='0' height='0' alt='' style='width: 0px; height: 0px;' /></div><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 05 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 06 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 07 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 08 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 09 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p><br></p></div><!-- GSM Attacks Droite 10 --> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p><br></p></div> <div class='PubGaucheDroite'><p class='PubGaucheDroite'> </p></div> <!-- Vulnerabilities --> <div class="cold4" style="height:140px;"> <H2 style="padding-bottom:0px"> <a href="-Security-Vulnerability-.html" class='rouge'>Security Vulnerability</a> </H2> <div id='VerticalArticleScrollContainerVuln' class='magScroller' style="overflow: hidden; width:190px; height: 110px; position: relative;"> <div id='VerticalArticleScrollVuln' class='magScroller' style="overflow: none; width:185px; top: 0px; position: relative;"> <ol class="txt magScroller" style="width:185px; padding:0;"> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="ASUS-Router-Vulnerable-to-Fake,20200723,101105.html" class="noir">ASUS Router Vulnerable to Fake Updates and (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-NASM-NULL-pointer,20200723,101077.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - NASM: NULL pointer dereference (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-Xen-denial-of-service,20200722,101048.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-Xen-denial-of-service,20200722,101044.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via X86 (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-Xen-denial-of-service,20200722,101043.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via Event (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-Grafana-Cross-Site,20200722,101031.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - Grafana: Cross Site Scripting via (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-Centreon-Web-code,20200722,101025.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - Centreon Web: code execution via (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-Microsoft-Edge-Chromium,20200722,101021.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - Microsoft Edge Chromium: privilege</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-SUSE-LE-privilege,20200722,101020.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: privilege escalation via (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="Vigil-nce-QEMU-spoofing-via-ARM,20200722,101019.html" class="noir">Vigil@nce - QEMU: spoofing via ARM Weak (...)</a></li> </ol> </div> </div> </div><!--/cold4--> <!-- News in other lang --> <div class="cold2" style="height:140px;"><img src="/squelettes/media/drapeau_fr.gif" style="float:left;vertical-align:middle;padding-left:5px; padding-right:5px;"><H2 style="padding-bottom:0px"><a href='http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr' class='rouge'> Toutes nos news en Francais</a></H2> <div id='VerticalArticleScrollContainerOtherLang' class='magScroller' style="overflow: hidden; width:190px; height: 110px; position: relative;"> <div id='VerticalArticleScrollOtherLang' class='magScroller' style="overflow: none; width:185px; top: 0px; position: relative;"> <ol class="txt magScroller" style="width:185px; padding:0;"> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Les-moyens-de-riposte-face-au,20200723,101118.html" class="noir">Les moyens de riposte face au piratage des (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Agility-Logistics-rationalise-ses,20200723,101116.html" class="noir">Agility Logistics rationalise ses opérations (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/5G-vertu-ou-menace,20200723,101115.html" class="noir">5G, vertu ou menace ?</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Surveillance-par-drone-la,20200723,101113.html" class="noir">Surveillance par drone : la technologie au (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Forescout-signe-un-partenariat,20200723,101112.html" class="noir">Forescout signe un partenariat avec ServiceNow</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Analog-Devices-annonce-un-nouvel,20200723,101096.html" class="noir">Analog Devices annonce un nouvel émetteur-récepteur</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/White-Ops-a-mis-a-jour-29,20200723,101110.html" class="noir">White Ops a mis à jour 29 applications (...)</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Immeubles-intelligents-de,20200723,101107.html" class="noir">Aruba rejoint l’Alliance EnOcean</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Synology-R-lance-le-DS220,20200723,101102.html" class="noir">Synology® lance le DS220+</a></li> <li class="magScroller" style="padding-bottom:5px;"><a href="http://www.globalsecuritymag.fr/Ivanti-et-Intel-concluent-un,20200723,101101.html" class="noir">Ivanti et Intel concluent un partenariat (...)</a></li> </ol> </div> </div> </div><!--/cold2--> <div class="cold3" id="BlocBottomRight"> <H2 class="align6"><img src="/squelettes/media/fl_r.gif"> <a href="Your-podcast-Here,20110205,21823.html" class="rouge">Your podcast Here</a></H2> <p class="txt">New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask: <br />Marc Brami <br />Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55 <br />Mail: <a href='mailto:ipsimp@free.fr' class='spip_mail'>ipsimp@free.fr</a> </p> <H2 class="align2"><img src="/squelettes/media/fl_r.gif"> <a href='-Guide,27-.html' class="rouge">All new podcasts</a></H2> </div><!--cold3--> </div><!--cold0--> <script language="JavaScript"> //scrollInit('VerticalArticleScrollOtherLang',750,1000); </script> </div><!--/contGlob--> <div style="clear:both"></div> <div class="BarreG2"> </div> <div class="footer" style="padding-top:5px;"> <span class="footmenus"><a href="-News-.html" >News</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="-Files-.html" >Files</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="-Cyber-Security-.html" >Cyber Security</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="-Security-Vulnerability-.html" >Security Vulnerability</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="-Malware-Update-.html" >Malware Update</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="-Diary,91-.html" >Diary</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="-Guide,27-.html" >Guide & Podcast</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="-Formation,33-.html" >TRAINING </a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="https://www.apessi.com" >Jobs</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="spip.php?article45">Contact</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="spip.php?article49">About</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="spip.php?article45">Mentions légales</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="/spip?page=login-public">S'identifier</a></span> <span class="footmenus"><a href="/ecrire">ADMIN</a></span> <H2>Global Security Mag Copyright 2011</H2> </div> </center> <br> <script language="JavaScript"> var eBlocBottomLeft = $('#BlocBottomLeft'); var eBlocBottomRight = $('#BlocBottomRight'); if (eBlocBottomLeft && eBlocBottomRight) { var offsetBlocBottomLeft = eBlocBottomLeft.offset(); var offsetBlocBottomRight = eBlocBottomRight.offset(); if (offsetBlocBottomLeft!=undefined && offsetBlocBottomRight!=undefined) { var mTopBlocBottomLeft=parseInt(eBlocBottomLeft.css('marginTop')); var mTopBlocBottomRight=parseInt(eBlocBottomRight.css('marginTop')); if (offsetBlocBottomLeft.top<offsetBlocBottomRight.top) { o=mTopBlocBottomLeft+offsetBlocBottomRight.top-offsetBlocBottomLeft.top; eBlocBottomLeft.css('marginTop',o); } else if (offsetBlocBottomLeft.top>offsetBlocBottomRight.top) { o=mTopBlocBottomRight+offsetBlocBottomLeft.top-offsetBlocBottomRight.top; eBlocBottomRight.css('marginTop',o); } } } </script> <!-- SPIP-CRON --><div style="background-image: url('/spip.php?action=cron');"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> var gaJsHost = (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://ssl." : "http://www."); document.write(unescape("%3Cscript src='" + gaJsHost + "google-analytics.com/ga.js' type='text/javascript'%3E%3C/script%3E")); </script> <script type="text/javascript"> var pageTracker = _gat._getTracker("UA-4401772-2"); pageTracker._initData(); pageTracker._trackPageview(); </script> </body> </html>