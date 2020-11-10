APOS by Fidens New feature

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Fidens team is proud to present the new Document Management System (DMS) functionality in the APOS software. Do you find managing your documentation tedious and time consuming? APOS by Fidens heard you loud and clear and introduces this fall its new DMS. All the steps associated with your documentation (creation, writing, validation, approval) are made easier via this new feature!

Manage all your ISMS documentation as required by the 7.5 clause of the ISO 27001-2013 standard :

• Centralize all your documents (policies, procedures, recordings, etc.) in one place

• Manage the access rights associated with each document

• Validate and approve your documents

• Historize your documentation and keep track of archived versions

• Save time during committees by finding all the information associated with your documents management

Keep control of your ISO 27001 documentation!

APOS is the result of a hundred missions carried out by Fidens in the implementation of ISO 27001 ISMS. Besides the added value of a proper Document Management System, the software allows you to manage your strategic and operational security objectives and to measure your compliance with all the main standards.

APOS is available both in SaaS or On Premise.