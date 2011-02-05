ANSecurity helps Stafford Railway Building Society deliver secure remote access to strengthen continuity and teleworking

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

ANSecurity has announced a successful “always-on VPN” security solution for The Stafford Railway Building Society that is helping to meet security, continuity and remote working requirements for the award-winning, local financial services provider.

Originally championed by a small group of railway workers, The Stafford Railway Building Society was established in 1877 and is still going strong with a focus on straightforward, good value products backed by a plain-speaking, friendly service. In 2018, the society scooped the coveted ‘Best Local Building Society’ in the Mortgage Finance Gazette Awards.

Although proud of its tradition, the Society is firmly committed to embracing the changes and challenges of today’s society. In late 2017, the Society migrated its Core IT system to Mutual Vision, a private cloud-based application. This provides the Society with improved capability to further develop both a more efficient, automated member-facing process and significant scope for the automation of internal functionality.

During 2018, the Society concentrated on embedding the new core system and utilising the additional features it had to offer. The first significant enhancement being the introduction of SRBS Mortgage Hub to give Mortgage Brokers a digital connection to the Society. The IT team also began a dual-use project to implement more remote working with the aim of increasing flexibility for staff while also strengthening its business continuity planning so that it can work remotely in the event of any site impacting issues at its head office.