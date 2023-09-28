ANS has appointed Janet Robb as its new Director of Customer

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

ANS has appointed Janet Robb as its new Director of Customer Enablement to support its customers through their digital transformation journeys. At the Manchester based technology company, Janet will be responsible for ensuring that customers have in place the right adoption metrics, vision, and strategy. She will work closely with customers to help them thrive and rapidly overcome challenges within digital transformation projects.

Janet’s appointment is part of ANS’ ongoing mission to help organisations achieve their ambitions by giving access to the best possible technology and resources. Janet, a leading figure in digital transformation, Power Platform in particular, and a keynote speaker, joins from Microsoft where she was a senior member of the Business Applications customer success programme.

Janet was one of the founding members of the Power Platform community, where she ran a programme of conferences, training, and mentoring sessions. All ANS customers will be able to access Janet’s expertise for guidance, advice, and hands on support with digital transformation projects. She will bring in-depth knowledge of best practice and governance for strategy development, deployment frameworks and implementation.

As Director of Customer Enablement, Janet will also support ANS’ senior leadership team with its wider business strategy and help to inform the best approach for customers looking to adopt Microsoft power platform, a set of low-code tools for building apps, workflows, AI bots, and data analytics.

Janet joins ANS at a time of rapid growth, following its recent launch of its new tech hub ‘Fusion’ in Manchester. The new campus, representing a significant multi-million-pound investment in space and infrastructure, is set to serve as a vibrant hub for collaborative working spaces, providing its employees, customers, local businesses, and communities access to innovate.