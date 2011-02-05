AMS-IX Expands its Data Centre Footprint with Two new PoPs Outside the Amsterdam Metro

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), one of the world’s largest Internet hubs, is expanding its data centre footprint in the Netherlands with two new locations. As of October, AMS-IX will add Points of Presence (PoP) in the data centres of Smartdc in Rotterdam and Greenhouse Data Centers in Naaldwijk, both located in the Rotterdam/The Hague area. It is the first time in the history of the organization that AMS-IX adds PoPs outside de Amsterdam metro area to the exchange in Amsterdam.

According to the governmental body of the Metropolitan Region of Rotterdam The Hague, these latest expansions of AMS-IX are a great stimulus for the establishment of tech and enterprise companies in the region. Through AMS-IX, companies have direct connections with a multitude of networks regionally and globally and can therefore guarantee high quality and efficiency of digital services to be delivered. Many applications benefit from this enhanced connectivity, including live streaming, provisioning of business software, online gaming, the delivery of video calling services, or just facilitating an efficient set-up of extensive company networks.

AMS-IX is one of the largest Internet exchanges in the world and has more than 875 networks connected to the exchange in Amsterdam, including companies like ebay, Akamai, Vodafone, T-Mobile, Tele2, Worldstream, Leaseweb, GoDaddy, i3D.net, and many more. The exchange in Amsterdam is hosted in fourteen data centres in and around Amsterdam. The data centres in South Holland will be the fifteenth and sixteenth physical locations of the node.

“The arrival of AMS-IX is of great importance for the growth of the economy in our region,” says Saskia Bruines, alderman for Economy in The Hague and also administrative leader of Digital Economy and 5G of the Metropolitan Region Rotterdam The Hague. “The Rotterdam The Hague Metropolitan Region is an attractive location for tech companies and has the ambition to host many more top-tier companies in the future. In addition to the establishment of AMS-IX, it also means speeding up the rollout of fiber optics and 5G.”

AMS-IX will start building the extension in South Holland this summer. “These should be ready in the fall,” says AMS-IX CEO Peter van Burgel. “These new locations are of great importance for our ambitions. The Rotterdam The Hague region has the potential to grow into a major tech hub, so it is important for us to have a presence here. Several large technology companies are already established in the Rotterdam The Hague region and there are no restrictions to facilitate rapid growth.”

“Smartdc pays close attention to optimizing its carrier ecosystem, offering an exceptional mix of in-house Tier-1 carriers and connectivity providers,” says Smartdc CEO Richard Boogaard. “With the expansion of a PoP from AMS-IX, Smartdc can offer a unique mix in terms of connectivity. At Smartdc, customers can directly pick up and connect local and international connections.”

“Greenhouse Datacenters is able to cost-effectively deliver lightning-fast, low-latency connections for customers’ hybrid IT ecosystem through telecom carriers, Internet exchanges, cloud and other connectivity providers,” says Guido Sip, Chief Commercial Officer of Greenhouse Datacenters. “Thanks to the establishment of this AMS-IX PoP in our data centers and the direct connection to the AMS-IX, our colocation customers now get a significant expansion of options to further optimize network costs and scalability for their hybrid IT environments regionally and internationally.”

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral and independent association that manages a number of interconnection platforms around the world. The platform in Amsterdam has been active for over 25 years and is one of the largest hubs for Internet traffic in the world. Peak traffic in Amsterdam is currently more than 10 Terabits per second. Service providers, telecom companies, cloud providers and other Internet companies that route their Internet traffic through AMS-IX are assured of fast, direct, efficient, cost-effective and secure routes for their Internet traffic. This allows them to provide their customers with optimal digital experiences.

The Rotterdam-Den Hague Metropolitan Region counts 23 municipalities, 2.4 million people, and 1.2 million jobs employing 13.5% of the population in the Netherlands. The 23 municipalities together form the administrative partnership Metropoolregio Rotterdam The Hague (MRDH). The Metropolitan Region Rotterdam The Hague contributes 15% to the GDP, with other activities in this area including the port industry, greenhouse horticulture, a high-tech cluster and cybersecurity sector. MRDH has set itself two main ambitions: to renew the economy and to further improve accessibility.

Smartdc offers performance-oriented data centers with an extensive in-house carrier ecosystem. Smartdc Rotterdam is one of the largest data centers in South Holland, with 3500 m² of foor space. Smartdc Rotterdam is connected to the industrial 23kV power network, which is significantly less susceptible to interference than the regular 10 kV network. In addition, Smartdc Rotterdam offers an on-site support team and a network operations center. This allows Smartdc to offer an optimal uptime to its clients and to think along about the best technical solutions for your network connections.

Greenhouse Datacenters is a fast-growing datacenter developer/operator with two energy-efficient colocation datacenters for hybrid IT infrastructures in the Rotterdam/The Hague region. Clients have the flexibility to realize unique low latency connections for their hybrid IT solutions through the available telecom carriers, cloud on-ramps, internet exchanges, and other connectivity options. A personal touch from experienced engineers and 24x7 quick response times are hallmarks of the Greenhouse organization. Greenhouse’s colocation datacenters are independently accredited and certified for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS.