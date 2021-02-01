ALTR Announces Availability of Market’s First Native Cloud Platform Delivering Observability, Governance, and Protection of Sensitive Data on Snowflake

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

ALTR has announced the availability of ALTR Cloud Integration for Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. ALTR delivers direct cloud-to-cloud data security platform integration with Snowflake to provide Snowflake users with additional governance and protection over sensitive data. Leveraging over six years of software development and over 25 issued patents globally on its platform, ALTR’s Data Security as a Service (DSaaS) platform is now generally available to all Snowflake users.

ALTR extends Snowflake’s built-in security with the simplicity of ALTR’s real-time data consumption governance capabilities for observing, detecting and responding to threats and anomalies. With the cloud-to-cloud integration between ALTR’s DSaaS platform and Snowflake’s Data Cloud, Snowflake users can benefit from an effortless integration that requires no code, application changes, configuration or local software installation. Because integration is direct and doesn’t use a proxy, users can connect using Snowflake itself or by using other tools such as Tableau or Looker and start to see value immediately. ALTR is among the first and only security solutions to stop and prevent credentialed threats to data in Snowflake by detecting and responding to abnormal consumption of data. With the ALTR Cloud Integration for Snowflake, users can configure ALTR to detect and stop many forms of data breaches relating to stolen or misused credentials, extending role-based access controls into the next generation by placing policy over the data, and not the user.

Snowflake offers a single, integrated platform for secure and easy access to all of an organization’s data, with near infinite scalability and built-in data governance. Since many security or privacy problems arise from the theft of credentials, it is essential to have governance and protection that goes to the query level in order to mitigate risk around malicious data exfiltration or privacy exposure events.

While traditional data security tools are deployed into network infrastructure, ALTR is a service that is uniquely integrated into the critical path of data at the individual data-request level of actual application workloads. This enables Snowflake users with the ability to observe and govern data consumption, automatically detect and respond to abnormal usage, and shield sensitive data against credentialed threats and attacks on data-driven applications.

Snowflake users can also continually optimize their experience by analyzing how they use their own data. ALTR provides a highly detailed, tamper-resistant record of all requests along with any anomalies and related administrative actions. These consumption and security events can be shared with security incident and event management platforms (SIEMs) like Splunk or read out from Snowflake Data Marketplace for ingestion into a security data lake for analysis.

Free 7-day Trial

Snowflake customers can try ALTR’s cloud-native platform integration and see first-hand how ALTR stops anomalous data consumption and mitigates data risk in Snowflake with a free 7-day trial.