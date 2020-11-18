AI-based object detection and classification

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces the upcoming launch of AXIS Object Analytics. This intelligent video analytics application offers detection and classification of humans and vehicles tailored to the surveillance need. Ideal for various installations including public buildings, warehouses, and parking lots, it will be offered pre-installed on compatible Axis network cameras, adding value at no extra cost.

Designed with a straightforward interface, tailored scenarios are easily set up with only a few clicks. Simply select the triggering condition - an object entering an area or crossing a virtual line. And then select which objects trigger alarms – humans, vehicles, or both. And, thanks to intelligent algorithms, it can suppress most common sources of costly false alarms such as swaying vegetation, small moving objects, and fast-moving shadows on the ground. Key features include:

• Edge-based video analytics

• Classifies humans and vehicles

• Runs multiple scenarios simultaneously

• Straightforward interface

• Pre-installed at no extra cost

This scalable, edge-based analytics application analyzes video for events directly on the camera so there’s no need for additional, costly processing hardware. This also improves data processing time and minimizes bandwidth and storage space. Offering complete flexibility, AXIS Object Analytics requires minimum effort to set up. It supports various scenarios running simultaneously. And it integrates with the camera’s event management system and other network solutions as needed. AXIS Object Analytics is offered pre-installed in firmware 10.x at no extra cost on compatible Axis network cameras.