ACRE to Strengthen Management Team with Two New Key Hires

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Jim Kelly will join ACRE as Chief Revenue Officer starting on March 1, 2020. Jim brings a wealth of experience having had successful positions at Software House, Sensormatic, Tyco International and Johnson Controls. While at Software House, Jim led the sales and marketing efforts to build the business from $2 million to $120 million in North America. While at Johnson Controls, Jim was responsible for developing sales plans to achieve revenue goals for more than a dozen brands in the JCI Security Products division.

Chuck O’Leary will also join the management team. Chuck, whose successful track record includes managing the sales organizations at Honeywell, Stanley Security Solutions and consistently leading the LenelS2 business to record results, will transition to the position of President of Open Options based in Addison, Texas. Chuck brings 25 years of sales leadership to the team.