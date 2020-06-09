A10 Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) 7655 - Highest Performance DDoS Protection, HTTP/3 and QUIC Protection

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fuelled by massive IoT botnets and new reflected amplification exploits, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks continue to grow in size and sophistication and have broken the 1 Tbps barrier. The current pandemic has only increased the threat as cyber attackers find new targets in healthcare, government, online gaming and remote working services. Service providers, MSSPs and enterprises require a new generation of DDoS protection technology to protect their networks.

To respond to this threat, A10 has launched Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) 7655, a leap forward for service providers with DDoS protection at the scale required to stop today’s cyber threats.

Key Features

• Provides up to 1.2 Tbps blocking capacity and 380 Gbps scrubbing capacity

• Combines Zero-day Automated Protection (ZAP) powered by artificial intelligence (AI) via machine learning (ML) and advanced software mitigations

• Delivers unprecedented protection in a compact 1.5U form factor, enabling customers to efficiently scale-out their DDoS defenses as the threat landscape expands

Availability

Thunder 7655 TPS will be available in Q3 2020.