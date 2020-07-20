A10 Networks Signs Ingram Micro as Approved Training Centre (ATC) for the Middle East

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks announced that Ingram Micro, the global technology and supply chain services provider, has been approved to deliver training on behalf of the company across United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

As part of the agreement, Ingram Micro’s trainers and qualified instructors have been through preparation and guidance with A10’s technical team to ensure that they are certified and qualified to deliver A10 training to partners and customers. This will enable resellers’ technical staff to be certified trainers and users, which in turn means that they will be able to provide enhanced implementation and support services to their customers. Similarly, if end users don’t have certified engineers, they can sign up for training courses as well.

Ingram Micro will have in-country A10 ATC Accredited Instructors in UAE, KSA and Egypt. The training will be delivered through a combination of classroom sessions in the company’s state-of-the-art lab centres (making provision for social distancing in light of the current pandemic situation), as well as online sessions. The training timetable will be published on both, the Ingram Micro and the A10 Networks websites.

The training courses will include System Administration, CGNAT & IPV6 Migration, Secure Web Access and DDoS Protection. For those that complete individual modules, they will be a ‘certified professional’ in that area. Upon successful completion of all exams, they earn the certification of ‘A10 Certified Architect.’