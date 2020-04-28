A-LIGN makes audits painless with end-to-end solution

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

A-LIGN announced the launch of A-SCEND 2.0, its propriety compliance management platform that enables an anytime, anywhere approach to compliance—for anyone.

A-SCEND 2.0 centralizes evidence collection and standardizes compliance requests, making it possible to consolidate multiple audits at once. This streamlined approach to compliance enables corporations to establish trust faster, so they can win new business sooner.

Key features and benefits of A-SCEND 2.0 include:

Centralized Evidence Collection—Save time by centralizing evidence collection with one-click/batch uploading.

Standardized Compliance Requests—Eliminate duplicate requests by automatically generating requests that apply evidence to multiple framework criteria.

Consolidated Audit Process—Minimize capital and operational expenses by uploading evidence throughout the year to conduct a single annual audit.

Modern UI/UX—Centralize project management, track workflows, enhance visibility, and integrate communication and collaboration. A-SCEND 2.0 is intuitive and easy-to-use.

Security by Design—A-LIGN maintains its own independent SOC 2 Type 2 report and hosts A-SCEND 2.0 on the Google Cloud. A-SCEND 2.0 delivers additional security controls, including two-factor authentication and database encryption.