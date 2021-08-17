90% enterprises yet to achieve digital-first goals; Cyber security emerges as most critical

August 2021 by TATA Communications

Tata Communications unveils “Leading in a Digital-First World; Enabling Success with the Right Mindset, Ecosystem and Trust” Report which finds 90% of enterprises are yet to achieve their digital-first goals with 49% admitting that cyber security is the top most priority for their business. It also brings to light, 45% of enterprises lost productivity during the crisis due to problems of connectivity and 41% enterprises attribute the shift to digital-first operating models for maintaining market share during the course of the pandemic. The survey was conducted among business leaders across 750 enterprises in 11 countries and classifies them into three distinct categories as per their digital maturity stage.

Digital Trailblazers: Only 10% enterprises have the most advanced digital operating models, connectivity platforms and strategies ensuring secure and trusted operations. 63% of them attribute revenue growth to their digital-first strategy.

Digital Migrants: 52% of enterprises have limited digitalisation in their business, but still need to improve in several areas of digital capability. Digital Aspirants: 38% of enterprises are at a nascent stage of digitalising their business and have been unable to achieve growth due to lack of digital maturity.

“A digital-first operating model is a must for enterprises in the new world order. As economies open, trust and security are core to the competitiveness and agility of enterprises seeking growth. The scale of digitalisation will be the new barometer of success for enterprises irrespective of its size or industry,” said A.S Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Communications.

The ‘Leading in a Digital-First World’ Report very clearly identifies gaps and addressal for enterprises in their digital transformation journeys to be in three areas:

• Commit to a digital-first operating model: 44% were not successful in delivering a digital-first operating model for their ecosystem. To address this, real benefits of digital transformation requires organisations to go far beyond shifting some business processes online. They need a coherent digital operating model that over time reimagines every core channel, process and service offering to maximise the digital opportunity.

• Create quality user experiences with a hyperconnected ecosystem: 91% enterprises admit that they are not able to provide high-quality digital experiences for their customers, employees and business partners. They concur to having only a patchwork of different digital strategies and processes across their organisations. To move up the value chain, a digital-first strategy focusing on agility, control and security is critical. Enterprises must move away from legacy processes and embrace ‘being hyperconnected’ and delivering high-quality, secure and frictionless collaboration for all stakeholders across the entire ecosystem.

• Central to a digital-first business is security and trust: 49% enterprises affirm cyber security to be the most important aspect of their digital strategy to continually improve and 34% enterprises rate themselves poorly at delivering an agile operating model. This is a stumbling block on their ability to innovate and adapt faster than their competition. As cyber threats and regulatory demands gain centre stage in the new world enterprises must continue to win trust, businesses must stay vigilant and invest proactively to safeguard all stakeholders.

As the ‘Leading in a Digital-First World’ Report states, the current shift to digital-first operating models is a defining moment in the evolution of businesses and rethinking the new world. A digital-first strategy enables secure, connected and digital experiences. The sooner organisations start to accelerate their digital transformation journeys up the digital maturity curve, the more likely they are to empower themselves for the new digital era.