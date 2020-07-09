9 July 2020 10.00am - 4.30pm BST - SDS Experts 2020 Channel Conference Moving Forward with DataCore

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Why Register to the SDS Experts Channel Conference?

SDS Experts Channel Conference brings together thought leaders and partners from across the world in one online conference that showcases the latest developments for software-defined storage.

Join us on 9 July 2020 for one full day of live keynotes and seminar sessions, spot prizes, classroom training, and guest appearances by our #SDS eco-alliance partners, who together with DataCore, make software-defined storage accessible to the masses.

There’s an accompanying 20 stand exhibition manned by SDS eco-alliance providers for partners to explore, together with including a Distribution Zone, so that you can mingle with your local value added distie.

Whether you are an existing #SDS Expert or a relative newcomer to the power of block, file and object storage and management across infrastructures, attending this virtual conference will give you:

The full foundations and education to move forward profitably with SDS.

A first-hand look at DataCore development plans in sneak previews under NDAs from our top execs.

Sessions on key topics relevant to implementing SDS and optimising storage

Information on related technology from our partners like Intel, Lenovo, Western Digital, and others

Plus, some of the best spot prizes to reward for your live attendance on the day

Be ready for the bounce back in to service IT infrastructures.

Keep the lights on for customers’ data in challenging times. Accommodate next waves of business continuity assurance later in throughout 2020 and beyond with remote tools, machine learning, and automation. It’s all here.

Save the date, save the travel, save the infrastructure.

Move forward with DataCore.

Agenda

Thursday 9 July 2020

Main Conference AM Sessions:

10.00am - Welcome

10.10am -10.40am - CEO Opening & Keynote Sessions

10:45am - 11.15am - 451Group, Analyst Session - Steve Hill and Liam Rogers - Using SDS as the lever to success in current climes

11.15am

Partner spot prize announced

11.30am - 1.00pm

Tech Clinics on vFilO, SANsymphony, and DIS

1.00pm –1.30pm

Alliance Partner, Showcases

1.30pm –2.30pm

Exhibition and Classroom Experiences after Partner spot prize

Business, sales and marketing including ‘Onboarding’ and ‘Thriving in Sales Right Now’ external management company consultant sessions

Technical, Gain DCSP Certification within the Hour in our DCSP Classroom

Main Conference PM Sessions:

2.30pm - 3.15pm

Market & Competitive positioning – Under NDA

3.15pm – 4.00pm

DataCore development plans & Roadmaps – Under NDA

4.00pm – 4.30pm

Testimonial session

4.30pm

QA Panel Roundup – DataCore and Alliance Partners spot prize announcements After Conference Close UK Partners Only

Virtual #SDS Expert Pub Quiz (Pre-registered attendees only)

More information : https://sdspartner.vfairs.com/