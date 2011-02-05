8 April Webinar: Defending Your Organization Against COVID-19 Cyber Attacks

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Join us Wednesday, April 8, 2020 for the Anomali webinar, Defending Your Organization Against COVID-19 Cyber Attacks.

Date: Wednesday, April 8th

Time: 8:00 am PDT / 11:00 am EDT / 4:00 pm BST

With the outbreak of COVID-19, cyber threat actors have taken the opportunity to increase cyber attacks by launching email phishing campaigns. Anomali judges with near certainty that cybercrime and state-sponsored actors will continue to leverage COVID-19 themed email-based attacks to entice recipients to download Trojanized file attachments or click on malicious links pursuant to their financial goals or national interests.

In response to this, Anomali has been collecting, curating, and distributing open-source intelligence to help you defend your organization.

On this webinar you’ll gain insight into:

• The timeline of COVID-19 themed cyber activity

• 6,000+ Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for your security team to leverage

• Key MITRE ATT&CK techniques that are being employed

