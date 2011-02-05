8 - 10 June: Reed Exhibitions launches virtual conference programme to complement Infosecurity Europe 2021 live event

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Reed Exhibitions Ltd, the organiser of Europe’s number one information security event, Infosecurity Europe, has announced it will be running an exciting virtual programme of content from 8-10 June 2021 to complement the live expo, which it recently confirmed will go ahead from 13-15 July at Olympia London. Registration for the virtual conference programme will be open here soon.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group said: “The success of our virtual conference programme in 2020 has inspired us to repeat the approach this year; augmenting the live event with rich, stimulating and widely accessible online content. The changes wrought by the pandemic – increased attacks and evolving threats, new working models and structures, and accelerated digital transformation – have happened at an astounding rate. We have a role to play in helping the information security community keep pace with these changes by staying engaged and up to date with the most pressing industry topics and developments.”

The virtual conference programme is focused on rethinking and regrouping as the impact of COVID-19 continues to become apparent, with strategies that will strengthen the security posture while enabling the business. It includes a mix of sessions, designed to provide expert solutions to problems, stimulate conversation and ideas, and develop participants’ skills and careers:

• CISO Insight sessions – top industry CISOs share practical, actionable insight grounded in first-hand experience.

• Panel and round-table discussions – expert voices unpick and debate today’s most critical challenges.

• Keynote presentations – must-hear talks from the figures who are driving the industry forward.

The full agenda is available here. Highlights include:

Day One: Tuesday 8th June

• CISO Insight Session: Developing a Human-Centric Approach to Improve Cybersecurity Effectiveness (Dr Kevin Jones, Global CISO, Airbus)

• Panel Discussion: A Practical Approach to Mitigate the Risk of Insider Threats (participants from Airbus, The Estée Lauder Companies, RELX)

• Roundtable Discussion: Building a Strong Security-Awareness Culture (participants from AngloAmerican and QBE)

Day Two: Wednesday 9th June

• Keynote Presentation: Cyber Threat Guidance: The Reboot! Senior Representative from NCSC

• CISO Insight Session: Rethinking Cybersecurity as a Business Enabler (Mouhamad Omar, Information Security Officer, TUI France)

• Panel Discussion: Security Governance - How to Consolidate and Reinforce Business Security Posture (participants from Vodafone, Unilever, Marken Ltd)

• Roundtable Discussion: Rethinking Cybersecurity in the Digital Transformation Age (participants from Lloyds Banking Group, BNP Paribas, BT, Ted Baker)

Day Three: Thursday 10th June

• CISO Insight Session: Building a Strong Team Culture to Improve Organisational Security & Help Overcome Skills Shortages (Naina Bhattacharya, CISO, Danone) • Panel Discussion: How to Build a Successful Career in Information Security (participants from British Red Cross, (ISC)², UK Cyber Security Council, Kaplan International) • Roundtable Discussion: How to Advance your Professional Development - Key Skills and Career Tips

