7th March: SANS Institute to Host Networking Event for Cyber Reskilling Program in Bahrain

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute will be hosting an employer networking event for local and international cybersecurity companies at the InterContinental Regency Hotel, Bahrain on 7th March 2023. The event is in preparation for the second cohort of their Cyber Reskilling Program, in partnership with The Labour Fund (Tamkeen). Organizations that are looking to recruit local talent can sign up to become employer partners and will benefit from free access and priority introductions to new cybersecurity talent from the region.

The SANS Cyber Reskilling Program Bahrain aims to select, educate, and deploy new, highly required talent into the cybersecurity sector, with specialized in-person training from experts in the field over the course of eight weeks (Sunday 30th April – Thursday 22nd June 2023).

Through the employer partner program, organizations in the region will benefit from recruiting fresh Bahraini talent who have graduated with GIAC certifications, supporting and elevating Bahrain Vision 2030 in line with the Bahrain National Cyber Security Strategy. The first cohort saw impressive employment rates, with over 25% of the graduates securing local and international employment opportunities within weeks of graduating, including in companies such as Beyon Cyber.

“Bringing students the opportunity to directly engage with cybersecurity companies and potential employers not only encourages their performance during the course but also gives them valuable first-hand insight into the real world of cybersecurity,” says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute. “Engaged employers from the first cohort admired how SANS program graduates have recognizably high levels of confidence and knowledge, strengthening their organization’s security posture. Ultimately, this is of high value to governments, as the cybersecurity skills gap is gradually shrinking – leading to increased demand for specialists in the field.”

Employers who join the program are kept up to date with student performance and progress. They are also encouraged to participate in career fairs, which take place during the eight weeks of the program. There, employers can host a virtual session or open day to showcase their organization, share live vacancies and opportunities with program participants, and offer screening interviews to potential recruits.

Those attending the networking event will have the chance to hear from SANS Certified Instructor Xavier Mertens, and claim three SANS Security Awareness training licences for free, for their organization. To register, or for more information, please visit: https://www.sans.org/u/1pbT.