75m€ contract for HENSOLDT Optronics

April 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

HENSOLDT has received an order from Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) worth nearly 75 million euros to equip the Royal Netherlands Army’s “Fennek” armoured reconnaissance vehicles with visual systems. The scope of the order includes 188 BAA II NL observation and reconnaissance systems as well as a number of spare parts.

The BAA II NL is the logical further development of the BAA II JFST, which is already in use in the Joint Fire Support Team (JFST) of the German Armed Forces. The external dimensions have remained the same and the use and menu navigation have also been left unchanged in order to keep the training effort for the crew as low as possible.

The scope of the contract also includes adjustments to the YellowKite camera, which will be optimised to become a day-vision/near-infrared (NIR) camera with colour vision and will receive a near-infrared cut filter. In addition, HENSOLDT provides a digital outlet.

HENSOLDT will deliver the observation and reconnaissance systems to Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), which will handle the integration of the BAA II NL and its command and control system into the Fennek reconnaissance vehicles. Deliveries to KMW will begin in autumn 2022 with the qualification systems. Series delivery will start in 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by 2027.