65% of all DDoS attacks target US and UK

August 2021 by Atlas VPN

According to the data analyzed by the Atlas VPN team, 65% of all distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are directed at the US or UK. Computers and the internet industry is the favorite among cybercriminals.

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are common for cybercriminals who want to disrupt online-dependent businesses.

The United States was a target for 35% of all DDoS attacks in June 2021. Cybercriminals launched DDoS attacks against Amazon Web Services, Google, and other prominent US-based companies in the past.

The United Kingdom comes second as it fell victim to 29% of all DDoS attacks. As the UK has many huge businesses, they often are targeted by hackers for valuable data or even a ransom.

China was threatened by 18% of all DDoS attacks in June 2021. Assaults from and to China happen primarily due to political reasons, to interrupt some government agency.

Japan and Germany were each struck by about 3% of all DDoS attacks.

Cybersecurity writer and researcher at Atlas VPN William Sword shares his thoughts on DDoS attacks:

“DDoS attacks are a severe threat. They lead to the interruption of the website or service, which could cause massive financial damages to the business. To stop the assault, hackers often request a ransom.”

Clear DDoS attack target

Some businesses are more heavily targeted due to the damage their service stoppage would cause if hackers disrupted their service.

The most attacked industry was the computers and internet sector, targeted by 83% of all DDoS attacks. Domain providers, web hosts, and internet service providers often become the victims of DDoS attacks.

The games industry is the second most attacked sector as they suffered 9% of all DDoS attacks. Some gamers launch DDoS attacks against other players to lower their connection speed and gain a competitive advantage.

Gambling sites experienced 6% of all DDoS attacks in June 2021. Often casinos hire cybercriminals to disrupt their competitor’s businesses.

Almost 2% of all DDoS assaults targeted the business sector, while hackers attacked the finance sector nearly 1% of the time.