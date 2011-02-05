6 and 7 October: Amazon Business Exchange 2020 Is Bringing Together the European Procurement Community for the Second Time

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Amazon Business is announcing that its second business customer conference in Europe, Amazon Business Exchange (ABX), will take place on 6 and 7 October. The conference will be a virtual event.

ABX is a free event that will bring the European procurement community together to connect and collaborate. Following its successful launch in London last year with a varied cross-sector set of speakers from ABB to Siemens and topics from manufacturing, construction, design and innovation, through services, consulting and finance, for this year ABX 2020 will focus on pertinent industry issues, while showcasing how to thrive in disruption, enable an agile workforce and streamline procurement. It will be broadcast in English with live subtitles available in German, French, Italian and Spanish.

Procurement professionals who want to be notified about early access to register for the event can visit the ABX 2020 website and www.amazon.fr/abx. The ABX 2020 agenda and speakers will be shared in the following weeks.

