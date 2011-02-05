6 MP outdoor-ready mini dome offers outstanding images and audio capture

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications launches AXIS M3077-PLVE Network Camera, a compact, affordable mini dome delivering sharp images and 360° panoramic overview with no blind spots. Suitable for a wide range of surveillance scenarios with both video and audio capture.

Featuring Axis Forensic WDR, this outdoor-ready camera captures high-quality images even when there’s both dark and light areas in the scene. It offers Axis Lightfinder for sharp, color images in poor lighting conditions and Axis OptimizedIR for surveillance in pitch darkness up to 20 m (65 Ft). With two built-in microphones, it allows for audio surveillance and detection. Additionally, it features digital PTZ functionality and it’s possible to stream dewarped views such as panorama, quad, corner, and corridor views directly from the camera.

Key features include:

• Complete 180° and 360° overview

• Lightfinder, Forensic WDR, and OptimizedIR

• Digital PTZ and dewarped views

• Built-in microphones

• Enhanced security features

With enhanced security functionality, it prevents unauthorized access and safeguards your system. Axis Edge Vault protects the camera’s Axis device ID and simplifies authorization of Axis devices on the network. Furthermore, Axis Zipstream with support for H.264 and H.265 significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without compromising image quality.