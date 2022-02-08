6 - 8 February 2022 Denver, CO, USA: Geo Week

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Industries covered include Architecture, Engineering & Construction; Asset & Facility Management; Disaster & Emergency Response; Earth Observation & Satellite Applications; Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation; Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning/Smart Cities. The combined conference program and tradeshow floor will feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team and much more! Professionals from a range of disciplines will network and gain insight into the increasing confluence of their worlds, providing even more opportunities to support the next generation of digital technology. It is presented by Geo Week News and organized by Diversified Communications, a global event producer that also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Americas, Commercial UAV Expo Europe (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), Digital Construction Week and GEO Business Show (London, UK).

Geo Week Conference Program and Speaker Lineup Announced

125+ speakers and 50+ sessions confirmed for the 2022 edition of Geo Week in Denver, CO

Organizers of Geo Week, the single powerhouse event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced an impressive list of conference sessions and speakers for the 2022 event, which will take place February 6-8, 2022, in Denver, CO. The conference program features more than 125 speakers across 50 sessions with content that explores best practices in 3D capture, working in the built environment, gaining ROI from BIM, defining what’s possible now with lidar, and much more. The coming together of AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference to form Geo Week reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Partner events taking place in conjunction with Geo Week include ASPRS Annual Conference, MAPPS Winter Meeting, and USIBD Annual Symposium, ensuring the presence of geospatial and built world industry movers and shakers all in one place.

Presenters representing leading organizations including Autodesk, Esri, USGS, The Beck Group, Hexagon Geosystems, GM, Caltrans, Velodyne Lidar, Draper, MLB and NASA will share their expertise on a range of topics. Featured sessions include:

• BIM Project Approaches

• The Digital Twin In Action

• Locating and Mapping Underground Infrastructure

• 3D Technology in Transportation

• AR/VR/XR Applications

• Mapping for Transportation (Road, Rail)

• Exploring How 3D Technology Will Define Our Future Workflows

• Advances in Processing of Point Clouds

Geo Week will have multiple tracks with content clearly identified as relevant to one or more of the audience groups feeding into Geo Week. The International Lidar Mapping Forum (ILMF) audience has historically been comprised of precision measurement professionals in surveying and mapping who use airborne and terrestrial lidar and related remote sensing technologies. The AEC Next audience has historically been comprised of professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) that use technologies such as reality capture, automation, AI and XR to bid and manage projects and improve workflows. The SPAR 3D audience has historically been comprised of professionals who use 3D capture, scanning, visualization and modeling technologies across a variety of verticals.

“We’ve witnessed the growing convergence between geospatial and the built world,” said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Geo Week. “We believe the market is ready and eager for this next step of leveraging the confluence of technologies for improved collaboration, increased efficiency, and better outcomes. Much of the conference content and technology being showcased will reflect and support this increasing integration. At the same time, we recognize that individuals and organizations are at differing levels of adoption, and so there will be ample content that is more focused on what were traditional AEC Next, ILMF, and SPAR 3D topics.” Geo Week will provide education, technology, and resources for professionals in industries including AEC, Asset & Facility Management, Disaster & Emergency Response, Earth Observation & Satellite Applications, Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation, Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning & Smart Cities. More than 80 companies have confirmed booths on the Exhibition Floor with additional companies being confirmed every week and more than 100 associations and media companies are signed on as supporters. Geo Week takes place February 6-8, 2022, with conference programming and exhibits Sunday, February 6 through Tuesday, February 8. Additional features of the programming are vendor-delivered Product Previews, Exhibition Theaters, workshops, and programming hosted by ASPRS, MAPPS, and USIBD. Visit www.geo-week.com for more information on attending or exhibiting. Register before December 10, 2021 for early bird rates.

About Geo Week

Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 15 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 6-8, 2022, is the new brand name of previously stand-alone events AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, and reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also take place at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing), MAPPS and USIBD (US Institute of Building Documentation). Diversified Communications also produces Geo Week E-Newsletter, SPAR 3D E-Newsletter, AEC Next –E-Newsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo Americas, and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit www.geo-week.com.

CONTACT:

Carl Berndtson, Global Partnerships, CBerndtson@divcom.com

Lora Burns, Geo Week Marketing Manager, LBurns@divcom.com

www.geo-week.com

Email: info@geo-week.com

Venue: Colorado Convention Center

City: Denver, CO, USA

Hashtag: #geoweek

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeoWeekNews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeoWeekExpo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ge...

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWeek

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geo_week/...