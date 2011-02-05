5G Networks Chooses Corero Network Security to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Over the past 20+ years, DDoS attacks have always been a part of the threat landscape, but their frequency, magnitude, and sophistication are constantly increasing. 5G Networks, who are dedicated to providing their customers with a valued and unique experience, had recently acquired Colocation Australia and were looking for a solution that would address their greater capacity requirements and network topology. They were also looking for a provider that could easily accommodate a Hybrid DDoS solution without jeopardizing performance. This solution provided 5G with the best of both worlds, as it combines Corero’s automatic, real time, on-premises Network Threat Defense (NTD) solutions, with Edge Threat Defence (ETD) components which provide comprehensive perimeter protection and the ability to manage attack volumes that grow beyond the capacity of their existing internet pipes, thus eliminating the chance for downtime, and lost business.

Solution Highlights:

Flexible hybrid topology providing cost-effective mitigation of international and domestic traffic

In-line real-time mitigation of traffic entering the International perimeter

Near real-time mitigation of traffic entering the domestic perimeter

Optimized topology to provide optimum protection