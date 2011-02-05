5 Top tips for Employers to ensure online security in the workplace

October 2021 by David Janssen - Cybersecurity Analyst at VPNOverview.com

Thales’s 2019 report on cybersecurity demonstrates that unfortunately cybersecurity problems aren’t improving. The report found that all companies (97%) use data with transformative technologies and 61% of them will suffer a cyber-breach.

Fortunately, there are a number of simple ways that businesses can stay safe online, whether their employees work from home or the office.

VPNOverview came up with 5 tips for business owners to help protect their data/software etc. Whether that’s from fraudsters, hackers or data breaches.

1. Require workers to keep to a clean desk policy

A study from LastPass has shown that the average business user has 191 passwords to remember. When workers have information such as passwords they need to remember they write them down. It is essential for workers to have a ‘clean desk policy’ to prevent the cyber-threat of a stolen password.

The requirements for a clean desk policy are:

● Sensitive information isn’t left out

● Laptops are locked when they aren’t being used

● The office is locked up at the end of the day

● Whiteboards do not have sensitive information left on them

2. A secure office needs to extend to remote offices and public workspaces.

Since the pandemic, working from home has become much more common around the world. Even when the threats of the pandemic start to disappear, with many employers realising that working from home works well, it is predicted that remote working will remain prevalent across various sectors.

A study by T-Systems found that 31 percent of employees use unprotected WiFi connections when working. Work places must ensure that a secure internet connection extends to remote offices and public workspaces.

Here are some ways workplaces can improve home cybersecurity:

● Ensure employees have antivirus security software on their devices

● Invest in a webcam cover for your employees laptops

● Make employees aware that family members shouldn’t use their work devices

3. Make employees aware of cyber security

Cybersecurity threats can be avoided by making employees aware of the possible dangers that exist and what security is. Employers can show them why it is essential to be aware of cyber-threats.

Having conversations about cyber security with your employees on a regular basis is a practice that is essential to adhere to. Being vigilant to cyber security risks is everyone’s responsibility, not just you as an employer.

4. Ensure workers do not share their passwords with anyone.

A LastPass study found that 61% of people are more likely to share their work password than their personal one. A security risk arises when workers do not share information in a secure way.

Furthermore, in a recent survey of 1,507 US adults, SurveyMonkey found that one third of workers (34%) said they share passwords or accounts with their coworkers.

It is imperative to tell your employees not to share their passwords with anyone, even coworkers. Users could open your company up to compromise by sharing login details with people who are using an insecure network. 5. Use Data Leak Prevention software (DLP) to avoid Email leaks Finally, it can be very easy for emails to leak sensitive information about a company or an individual, email leaks can be both accidental or malicious. DLP improves information security and protects business information from data breaches. It prevents end-users from circulating important information outside the workplace network. DLP can isolate them or check them for security problems.

So, can security breaches be completely avoided in the workplace? Sadly security breaches are extremely common and can’t be completely avoided, a statement from IBM in 2018 sums how common it actually is; “You’re more likely to experience a data breach (27.9%) of at least 10,000 records, than you are of catching the flu this winter.”

But by following these tips, workplaces can avoid potentially extremely harmful security breaches and ensure their online safety.