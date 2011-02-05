5 MP IP Camera by Matrix
February 2020 by Marc Jacob
Matrix offers the best-in-class 5 MP IP Security Cameras that are powered by Sony STARVIS sensor with Exmor technology to deliver exceptional performance under low light. Available in Dome and Bullet variants, Matrix 5MP IP Cameras are best suited for Enterprises and are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.
FEATURES
• Powered by Sony STARVIS sensor with Exmor technology - Delivers exceptional low light performance
• Comes with True WDR - Delivers consistent image quality in poor light conditions
• Offers latest H.265 Compression technology - Reduces storage costs
• Adaptive Streaming - Reduces Frame rate based on motion, saves up to 50% of storage space
• Vandal Proof - Comes with unbreakable closure (IK10)
• Real-time Security - Offers Early detection, Instant Notifications, and Two-way Audio
• IP66 Certified Project and Professional Series - Glitch-free performance under extreme conditions
