5 - 26 May - StorageCraft Webinars

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

For all our recorded and upcoming BrightTalk webinars, please visit: www.StorageCraft.com/uk/Webinars

Tuesday, May 5th

StorageCraft Engineer (SPX) Course 300 Intro and Module 1

Wednesday, May 6th

Disaster recovery (Planning, BDR build, Module 1 review)

Thursday, May 7th

Backup (SPX Overview, Licensing, Installing, Activating, Using SPX, Creating Backup jobs)

Tuesday, May 12th

Module 2 - Backup (Testing and trouble shooting SPX, File backup and Recovery)

Thursday, May 14th

Module 2 - Backup (Cloud backup overview, Setting up Cloud backup for O365, Using Cloud Backup, OneXafe and OneSystem Overview)

Tuesday, May 19th

Module 3 - Management - (Management overview, Installing ImageManager, Using ImageManager, Troubleshooting ImageManager

Wednesday, May 20th

Module 3 - Management (Preparing for a failover, ShadowControl overview, Using ShadowControl, Module 3 Review)

Thursday, May 21st

Module 4 - Replication (Replication overview, ShadowStream Installation, Managing ShadowStream, Cloud Services Replication, Module 4 Review)

Monday, May 26th

Module 5 - Recovery (STC Recovery Environments, Hardware Independent, Restore, Recovering Data Systems, Failover using Virtualboot, HSR)

