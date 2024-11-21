45Drives Launches Stornado F16

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

45Drives launched the Stornado F16 a new benchmark in data storage solutions.

The Stornado F16 features a cutting-edge design packed into a sleek 2U form factor, boasting:

Unparalleled Performance: Sequential read speeds of 56.5 GB/s, write speeds of 55 GB/s, and up to 10.2M IOPS.

High-Density Storage: 16 U.3 NVMe drive bays supporting up to 243.2 TB of raw storage.

Next-Generation Connectivity: Tri-mode backplane for seamless compatibility with U.3 NVMe, SATA, and SAS drives.

Scalable Architecture: Powered by AMD EPYC or Intel Xeon CPUs, expandable to 4TB of memory, and ready for 100GbE networking.

The Stornado F16 delivers the versatility and power required for applications like AI/ML workloads, high-performance computing, and massive-scale data processing. With unique innovations such as busbar power delivery and a caddie-less design, the F16 eliminates inefficiencies, offering a streamlined, robust solution.

This product is a leap forward from the acclaimed Stornado F2, doubling the number of PCIe Gen5 lanes per drive for unmatched data throughput. It also positions 45Drives as a clear leader in building Ceph-ready architectures, making it an ideal choice for organizations transitioning to scalable, open-source storage solutions.